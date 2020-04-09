Mizoram seeks help from states for stranded people

The Mizoram government has appealed to states to extend humanitarian help to residents of the northeastern state who are stranded in various parts of the country due to the lockdown imposed to contain spread of novel coronavirus, chief minister Zoramthanga said. The Mizoram government can do nothing to take back the stranded people now as all flights, trains and road transport remain suspended following the 21-day national lockdown, the chief minister said.

Hundreds of Mizos stuck in several cities and towns across the country are facing hardship according to information received by the state government, Zoramthanga said. "The state government alone cannot solve the issue.

Mutual cooperation is necessary to address the problem of the stranded Mizos. "We have requested chief secretaries of all states to step up measures for safety of the people of Mizoram and extend humanitarian help to them," Zoramthanga told PTI.

The chief minister said that the state government is collecting the names and contact number of the people of Mizoram who are stranded across the country. "We have sent the details of the stranded people to the respective chief secretaries for extending humanitarian help to them. We are trying our best to trace all the stranded people," he said.

Mizoram's lone Lok Sabha MP Lalrosanga had said on Wednesday that 400 Mizos are stranded across the country due to the lockdown..

