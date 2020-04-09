Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 149 people arrested, 30 vehicles impounded for defying COVID-19 lockdown

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 20:26 IST
Noida: 149 people arrested, 30 vehicles impounded for defying COVID-19 lockdown

Police on Thursday arrested 149 people and impounded 30 vehicles across Noida and Greater Noida for defying the COVID-19 lockdown, police said. "Seven FIRs were registered on Thursday for lockdown violations and 149 people arrested. A total of 445 vehicles were checked across 132 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 200 of them, while another 30 were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under the Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) over violations of the lockdown under Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more persons, they said. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police had on Sunday announced extending the restrictions imposed in the district under CrPC section 144, in view of the nationwide lockdown which will continue till April 14.

Over three dozen localities have been completely sealed off in the district due to the COVID-19 outbreak, it said in a statement. Gautam Buddh Nagar has so far recorded 63 coronavirus cases, the highest for any district in Uttar Pradesh, according to official figures..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fed rolls out $2.3 trillion to backstop "Main Street," local governments

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday announced a broad, 2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses, the latest in an expanding suite of programs meant to keep the U.S. economy intact as the country b...

EasyJet to defer delivery of 24 Airbus planes, hold shareholder meeting

British airline easyJet on Thursday said it would defer the delivery of 24 Airbus jets and hold a shareholder meeting after the airlines founder Stelios Haji-Ioannou stepped up a disagreement over the airlines expansion plans. The move come...

Italian yields falls as EU finance ministers meet again on rescue package

Italian government bond yields fell on Thursday after European Union budget hawk Austria said it was willing to compromise to reach a deal on the blocs response to the coronavirus crisis.However, euro bonds remain out of the question, Finan...

COVID-19: Several states put vulnerable 'frontline corona warriors' under quarantine after some medical professionals test positive

A 62-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died in Indore on Thursday, as authorities in many parts of the country put medical professionals under quarantine after they tested positive for the virus and in some cases as a p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020