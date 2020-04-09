Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil prices pare earlier gains as OPEC+ works on output cut agreement

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:14 IST
Oil prices pare earlier gains as OPEC+ works on output cut agreement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Oil prices were up about 2% on Thursday, pulling back from an earlier surge as OPEC and other crude producers work on a deal to drastically cut output in response to a collapse in global demand from the coronavirus. A worldwide lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has cut fuel demand by roughly 30%, and contributed to a crash in prices that took major benchmarks down by more than two-thirds.

Prices surged over 10% earlier on Thursday as producers appeared set to cut production sharply, but the exact details of the cuts remain unclear. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - were in talks on Thursday to cut production sharply, with numbers as high as 20 million barrels per day (bpd) bandied about, OPEC and Russian sources said.

That would be equivalent to about 20% of global supplies, to support prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. However, it is unclear if a figure that lofty includes cuts made for economic decisions by private producers in the United States, Canada and elsewhere, or if OPEC assumes those countries will mandate cuts, which the U.S. has not wanted to do. Brent futures rose 48 cents, or 1.5%, to $33.32 a barrel by 11:18 a.m. EDT (1518 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 67 cents, or 2.7%, to $25.76.

For the week, that put Brent down about 2% and WTI down about 9% on the last day of trade before the long Good Friday weekend. A cut of 20 million bpd would be by far the biggest output cut ever agreed by OPEC, but Russia has insisted it will only reduce output if the United States joins the deal. U.S. laws prevent coordination among private companies.

Analysts, meanwhile, said that even if such record cuts are agreed, they will not be enough. "Ultimately, the size of the demand shock is simply too large for a coordinated supply cut," analysts at Goldman Sachs said on Thursday.

Following the OPEC+ meeting, energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies are set to meet on Friday. The last OPEC meeting in early March ended acrimoniously, with Russia and Saudi Arabia unable to come to an agreement to curb output as the virus spread, adding to the slump in prices.

A source briefed on Saudi Arabia's oil policy said it is ready to cut up to 4 million bpd of its production but only from its record output levels of 12.3 million bpd achieved in April. Russia has said it wants output to be cut from the January-March levels before Saudi production jumped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

HUL partners with UNICEF to support India's fight against COVID-19

Jamie Dornan reveals his surprising ‘self-isolation’ look on Instagram

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Peaky Blinders Season 6 production stops, Season 5 on Netflix, Why Season 7 is confirmed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK registers 881 coronavirus deaths in daily update

Britain announced another 881 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus in Thursdays daily update, bringing the countrys total toll to 7,978Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, in charge as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remains in intensi...

Haryana CM announces double salary of doctors, nurses on front lines of COVID-19 battle

Chandigarh Haryana India, April 9 ANIharyana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced that his government will double the salary of the medical personnel deployed on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle. As long as the COV...

Russia, Saudi Arabia overcome differences holding up big oil cut deal - Dmitriev

Russia and Saudi Arabia have overcome differences that had presented potential hurdles to a plan for major oil output cuts aimed at shoring up crude prices hammered by the coranavirus crisis, the head of Russias wealth fund said on Thursday...

Spain's COVID-19 toll reaches 15,238

Spanish Health Ministry on Thursday said that coronavirus related deaths in the country have exceeded 15,000, but the authorities have claimed the death rate has again slowed. Despite the nation-wide toll reaching 15,238 Spanish authorities...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020