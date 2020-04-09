Left Menu
Maundy Thursday in Kerala low-key due to lockdown

PTI | Koci | Updated: 09-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 21:19 IST
Christians in Kerala observed a low- key Holy Thursday by baking breads at their homes to commemorate the Last Supper of Jesus Christ with the Apostles and the washing of the feet. There was no gathering at churches due to lockdown declared by the government to prevent spread of novel coronavirus.

But the visuals of priests holding rituals at their respective churches were live streamed enabling followers to join prayers sitting at their homes. Several important rituals including washing of feet were skipped during the ceremonies held at the churches, attended by priests in limited numbers.

The breaking of bread was limited to within individual families. There was no common breaking of the bread either in groups or as a community, an official of the Syro-Malabar Church said.

Earlier, the churches in Kerala had decided to hold the celebrations of the Holy Week from April 5 at a low-key. "We are in the 21-day lockdown announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebrations of the Holy Week should be limited in respect of the restrictions imposed by the state government and the civil authorities," the Syro- Malabar Church had said last week.

On Good Friday, no public veneration of the Cross or Way of the Cross would be held, the Church has said. Directing the Bishops to celebrate the liturgies in the Cathedral and the priests in their respective parishes, the Church has insisted that care should be taken that there are not more than five people at any time.

