Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oil slumps on disappointment with OPEC supply deal

Reuters | Updated: 10-04-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 00:25 IST
Oil slumps on disappointment with OPEC supply deal

Oil prices slumped on Thursday, giving back an earlier 10% surge as investors reacted negatively to the emerging supply-cut agreement between members of OPEC and its allies in response to the global fuel demand collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic. Oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia tried to hammer out an agreement that would address growing oversupply amid a 30% drop in worldwide fuel demand. However, analysts said that the production group may end up cutting less than the market hoped, adding that the demand destruction from the pandemic-induced recession was too great a problem to tackle easily.

"Until the extreme social distancing/economic shutdown measures are significantly relaxed across North America, Europe and parts of Asia, any OPEC+ supply cuts are simply playing catch up at best," said Roger Read, senior energy analyst at Wells Fargo. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, had bandied about curbs of 15 million to 20 million barrels per day (bpd), or 15% to 20% of global supplies.

However, Iran's oil minister said a production cut of 10 million bpd is just for May and June 2020. From July until the end of 2020 there will be a production cut of 8 million bpd, and starting January 2021, there will be a 6 million bpd cut. "The numbers they put in are not going to get the job done," said John Kilduff, partner at hedge fund Again Capital LLC. "A lot of hope got priced into this market over the past several days. They needed to move mountains here and they maybe moved a hill."

U.S. futures settled down $2.33, or 9.3%, to $22.76 a barrel while Brent closed $1.36, or 4.1%, lower at $31.48 a barrel. A cut of 10 million bpd would be the biggest output cut ever agreed by OPEC, but Russia has insisted it will only reduce output if the United States joins the deal. Other large producers like Canada and Brazil have already voiced support for cuts, though those nations are cutting output now due to market forces.

The United States has not said it will mandate output reductions. Instead, it has noted that market forces are already causing producers to pull back, as it expects its output to fall by nearly 2 million bpd by next year. Further evidence of the pullback came with weekly figures on U.S. oil rig count falling by 58 this week to 504 to its lowest level since December 2016.

Oil importing countries, meanwhile, may announce crude oil purchases, International Energy Agency Executive Director Fatih Birol told al-Arabiya TV. Following the OPEC+ meeting, energy ministers from the Group of 20 major economies are set to meet on Friday.

The last OPEC meeting in early March ended acrimoniously, with Russia and Saudi Arabia unable to come to an agreement to curb output as the virus spread, adding to the slump in prices. (Additional reporting by Laila Kearney in New York, Liz Hampton in Denver, Shadia Nasralla in London, Sonali Paul in Melbourne and Seng Li Peng in Singapore; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Raissa Kasolowsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

HC notice to Centre on stranded Indians in Malaysia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Women face 'catastrophic' risks as thousands of sexual health clinics close

By Amber Milne LONDON, April 9 Thomson Reuters Foundation - More than 5,600 sexual health clinics have shut due to the new coronavirus, risking more deaths from unsafe abortions and denying women access to HIV tests and drugs, the Internati...

'Saturday Night Live' returning with remotely produced TV show

Sketch show Saturday Night Live is returning to U.S. television with a new, remotely produced show this weekend, broadcaster NBC said on Thursday. The network said the satirical show, which shut down production in mid-March because of the c...

US coronavirus death toll jumps to over 15,000: Johns Hopkins tally

More than 15,000 people in the United States have died in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Johns Hopkins University running tally on ThursdayThe tally leapt to 15,774 dead from 432,596 cases, as the US struggles to combat the spre...

New York reports record coronavirus deaths for 3rd day in row, but curve 'flattening': Governor

New York recorded the highest single day death toll for the third consecutive day as 799 people died due to COVID19, Governor Andrew Cuomo said but added there is good news that the state is flattening the curve and seeing a drop in hospita...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020