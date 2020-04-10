Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disinfectant tunnel at Azadpur vegetable market; more to be set up at wholesale markets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:08 IST
Disinfectant tunnel at Azadpur vegetable market; more to be set up at wholesale markets

Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai commissioned the "disinfectant tunnel" set up at the entrance of the wholesale Azadpur vegetable market on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Talking to reporters, the minister said people visiting the market will now pass through the tunnel, where a sodium hydrochloride solution will be sprayed on them in a bid to check the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Rai, who is also the labour minister, said in the coming days, more such tunnels will be set up at other wholesale vegetable and fruit markets in the national capital. "Since Azadpur is one of the largest mandi in the country, a huge number of traders and customers visit it everyday. The disinfectant tunnel has been set up as a precautionary measure to deal with COVID-19," he added.

The minister said one disinfectant tunnel costs the government around Rs 1.5 lakh..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

War-torn Yemen reports first coronavirus case

War-torn Yemen reported its first case of coronavirus Friday in a southern province under the control of the government, raising fears of an outbreak in a country with few resources left to respond. The announcement comes on the second day ...

Netherlands refuses to 'Go Dutch' on EU coronavirus debt

As the European Union hammered out an emergency economic package this week for countries reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Dutch held true to their reputation for thriftiness by refusing to support a plea by southern members to take o...

Jakarta imposes partial lockdown as virus cases surge

Soldiers and police hit the streets of Indonesias capital Jakarta Friday to enforce its toughest social-distancing rules yet as coronavirus infections surge and critics warn of a looming public-health disaster. Violators face heavy fines an...

COVID-19: Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official.

COVID-19 Need to assess situation, then decide at a later stage about return of Indians from abroad, says MEA official....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020