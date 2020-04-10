Left Menu
Provide food, water to stray animals hit by lockdown: Yediyurappa to people

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-04-2020 15:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 15:08 IST
Voicing concern over the plight of stray animals struggling to find food due to COVID-19 lockdown, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday appealed to the people to feed those around their homes and also provide water. "Due to scorching heat of Sun and lockdown, cats, dogs and birds are suffering without water and food," he said in a tweet in Kannada, sharing a picture of him standing next to a cat drinking milk, apparently offered by him.

"In cities this situation much serious. So I appeal to people that dogs and birds get food and water. #feedthehungers," he added.

In another tweet in English, the senior BJP leader said "Please be kind and take some time off to feed stray animals and birds around your homes. Try providing them with water and leftovers so they're not parched and left hungry." Stray animals depend on wastes and leftovers from hotels and restaurants and have been hit by the lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Meanwhile, in another tweet on Chief Minister of Karnataka's official handle Yediyurappa said, government has started "Dasoha"- a help line 155214 to provide food for labourers affected by the lockdown, and it was providing help in a large scale.

More than 100 staff were working, gathering information about those on need of help, and ensuring that food reaches to them, he said, adding more than 2 lakh food packets are distributed every day. Yediyurappa on Thursday had said all his cabinet colleagues are of the unanimous opinion that the 21-day lockdown be extended for about 15 days after April 14 to control the spread of COVID-19 and a final decision will be taken after consulting the Prime Minister on Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

