Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Maha seeks nod for testing labs in 5 districts

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2020 17:08 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 17:08 IST
Coronavirus: Maha seeks nod for testing labs in 5 districts

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday sough the Union government's permission to start coronavirus testing laboratories in Nanded, Jalna, Aurangabad, Latur and Amravati districts in the state. He made the demand during a meeting with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan through video conferencing, officials said.

Tope said the rise in the number of COVID-19 patients in Maharashtra was a cause of concern, and demanded that the Centre provide more PPE kits and N-95 masks. He also demanded that companies in the state making medical equipment be given certification quickly so that they can start manufacturing these products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

CSIR-NCL Pune's new innovations can help in mitigation of Corona outbreak

Wearing face masks compulsory in Punjab now: CM Amarinder

DHFL employees donate one-day's salary towards PM-CARES Fund

The 100 Season 7 plot, release date, cast revealed, Alaina Huffman, Eliza Taylor to get back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Maritime transport post-COVID 19: Disruptions ahead in business models, techno-investments, regulations

Cargo shipping is a crucial part of the global supply chains and is likely to become more resilient along with efforts to make supply chains resilient but cruise liners could face much more disruptive changes....

Asia-Pacific response to COVID-19 and climate emergency must build a resilient and sustainable future

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nepal, India agree to enhance cooperation in fight against coronavirus

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Friday agreed to enhance cooperation to further intensify the fight against the coronavirus and underlined the need of taking care of the citizens left stranded in each...

UK universities urge ministers for emergency funds to survive COVID-19

Universities across the UK on Friday launched an urgent appeal for the British government to step in with emergency funding to help them survive the coronavirus pandemic lockdown, which threatens their biggest income source from internation...

Top foreign stories at 17.50

FGN48 VIRUS-SINGAPORE-INDIANS About 250 Indians infected by coronavirus in Singapore Indian High Commission Singapore About 250 Indians, with nearly half of them staying in close contact in the dormitories for foreign workers, have te...

Govt to give life insurance cover up to Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials, labourers if succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty: Food Minister.

Govt to give life insurance cover up to Rs 35 lakh to FCI officials, labourers if succumbed to COVID-19 while on duty Food Minister....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020