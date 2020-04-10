Left Menu
COVID-19: Telangana makes wearing mask outside compulsory

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-04-2020 18:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2020 18:14 IST
Hyderabad, Apr 10 (PTI): The Telangana government has made wearing a mask covering nose and mouth compulsory when going out and while interacting with others, a Government Memo said while stating that some people do not show COVID-19 symptoms despite being positive of the virus. "The earlier advisory on "Masks only for the sick" is being updated with "Mask on while stepping outdoors, in enclosed spaces and while interacting with others." This update is based on the latest learnings from the medical and scientific community.

Studies in Japan have shown that "Mask on" has slowed the spread of coronavirus considerably. This revision of advice is based on the learnings that a large number of infected people do not show any symptoms- asymptomatic, but still carriers of the infection and can infect others," the note issued on Thursday by the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department said.

The "Mask on" will prevent the droplets from escaping and potentially infecting others. The note suggested that home-made cotton double layer reusable masks are recommended for the use as the first line of protection.

All offices and workplaces may be encouraged to use masks by all the employees at all times. Masks should be used by all frontline workers while on duty, the note added.

Telangana has 414 active cases of coronavirus and is currently under lockdown.PTI GDK SS PTI PTI.

