Fikile Mbalula lays charges against Somizi Mhlongo for misleading

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has laid criminal charges against radio and TV personality, Somizi Mhlongo, for allegedly misleading the public through a video recording circulating on social media.

In the video, Mhlongo can be heard saying that the Minister divulged information to him, which could be regarded as sensitive and embargoed for publication at the time.

Mbalula said after proper reflection, he found himself obligated by statutes, policies, and regulations of Parliament and government to take action against Mhlongo.

"I have noted Mr. Mhlongo's apology. However, I do not view his utterances as a mere joke. The country is going through a serious disaster management period and any misinformation, irregular or unauthorized information being published is both unlawful and not assisting in our cause to manage public affairs carefully.

"Even though Mr. Mhlongo guessed [the extension of the lockdown correctly] in his speculative discussion, he further misleads the public about the source of his information, which undermines and is pre-emptive of government and the President over very sensitive information of a national security caliber, of which I am very sensitive to, and have adhered to in all my time in the Executive.

"As I did not discuss the lockdown timeline or extension plans with Mr. Mhlongo at all, my conscience is clear and I am prepared to attest to this under oath. Mr. Mhlongo acted very recklessly and irresponsibly. Name dropping has caused enough harm in our discourse before and we must now nip it in the bud," Mbalula said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

