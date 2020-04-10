Barmer school principal booked for violating lockdown orders

Police registered a case against the principal of a government school here on Friday for violating lockdown norms and disobeying orders after he tested positive for coronavirus. The case was registered against Abdul Rehman for travelling from Jaipur's Ramganj area, which is a coronavirus hotspot, to Barmer on April 5 without permission and concealing the facts of the journey from the authorities, District Collector Vishram Meena said. He exhibited symptoms of coronavirus infection the next day and was admitted to Barmer district hospital. Later, he was tested positive for the disease and was shifted to a hospital in Jodhpur, Meena said

Rehman had also misbehaved with a medical team that had gone to screen him, he added. Meena said the principal was booked for disobeying orders and deterring a public servant from discharging duty, and added that an order had been issued to suspend him. Apart from the principal, two employees of the education department will also be suspended for leaving the district headquarters without permission, the collector said.