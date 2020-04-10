C'garh: 16 booked for defying lockdown order

A case has been registered against 16 people for allegedly violating the lockdown orders, by gathering for a religious event at a town in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. Bilaspur Superintendent of Police Prashant Agrawal said that at least 16 people had gathered at a Dargah in Ratanpur town for Shab-e-Barat on Thursday night.

"On getting information about it, a police team rushed to the spot and later an FIR was lodged against them at Ratanpur police station," he said. They were booked under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 147 (rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, he said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had on April 8 appealed to the members of the Muslim community to pray at home on Shab-e-Barat and follow the social distancing protocol to prevent the spread coronavirus..

