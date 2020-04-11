COVID-19: Borders of four towns in Thane district sealed

The district administration in Maharashtra's Thane district has sealed the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur towns in light of the coronavirus outbreak, an official said on Saturday. In an order issued on Friday night, district collector Rajesh Narvekar said the borders of Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur, Murbad and Shahapur were sealed for effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

As per the order, movement of people and vehicles, except those engaged in essential services, to and from these towns will be restricted. Those defying this order will face serious consequences, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

