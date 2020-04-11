Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corporator among 11 detained for birthday party amid lockdown

PTI | Thane | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:35 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 11:35 IST
Corporator among 11 detained for birthday party amid lockdown

Eleven persons, including a BJP corporator, were detained at Panvel in Raigad district of Maharashtra after they were found assembled at one place for a birthday celebration despite the ongoing lockdown, police said. The incident took place on Friday night. All of them had gathered at the bungalow of Ajay Bahira, the BJP corporator in Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), they said.

"The police received a tip-off that some people have gathered on the terrace of the corporator's bungalow to celebrate his birthday. A police team rushed to the spot and detained 11 persons, including the corporator, when the celebration was on," senior inspector of Panvel Police Station, Ajaykumar Landge, said. All of them were booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and other relevant laws, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Popular band performs online show to raise funds for people hit by lockdown

With the nationwide lockdown in force, a popular band here is performing live on social media to raise funds from fans across the world in support of people whose livelihood has been affected by the shutdown and also to fight the COVID-19 p...

Flipkart, Tata Consumer Products partner to provide essential commodities for consumers

E-commerce marketplace Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products said on Saturday they are coming together amid COVID-19 global pandemic and subsequent lockdown enabling Indian consumers access to essential food and beverage products. Tata Consum...

Mainland China reports 46 new coronavirus cases, up from 42 a day earlier

China reported on Saturday a rise in new coronavirus cases, as authorities try to head off the second wave of infections, particularly from imported and asymptomatic cases, as curbs on cities and travel are lifted. The National Health Commi...

Easter Sunday events in Spain cancelled, communities make masks amid virus outbreak

Communities in Spain have cancelled thousands of religious processions, which were likely to be held to commemorate Easter Sunday on April 12, for the first time in nearly 90 years, in view of the coronavirus outbreak. But people in-charge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020