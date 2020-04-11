Left Menu
PM's interaction with CMs: Amarinder Singh suggests extension of national lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 13:17 IST
The national lockdown should be extended by at least a fortnight, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh suggested during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with chief ministers on Saturday. As India battles the COVID-19 crisis, the prime minister held a video conference with chief ministers primarily to take their feedback on whether the 21-day nationwide lockdown should be extended beyond April 14 to stem the tide of infections.

Singh also suggested a slew of health and relief measures for the people in the state's COVID-19 battle. In addition, the chief minister also asked for special concessions for the industrial and agricultural sectors on an urgent basis. Singh said there was a huge uncertainty about the incidence rate of the disease and that the nation was in for a long fight. Given the trend in China and several European countries, it was necessary to continue the lockdown, he said.

The chief minister informed the meeting that the Punjab government had already decided to go for curfew or complete lockdown till May 1, with all educational institutions to be closed till June 30. State board examinations have also been deferred till further orders, he said..

