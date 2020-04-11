COVID-19: Discussion was regarding "vital strategies" during

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa who attended video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about COVID-19 situation and lockdown to control it, on Saturday said the discussion was regarding "vital strategies" and "actions" to be implemented in the state. He assured that the government was doing everything to tackle the pandemic and requested people to stay at home to get rid of the coronavirus outbreak at the earliest.

"My cabinet and I attended the video conference about #covid19 with PM @Narendramodi today. We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement around the state. We are doing and will do everything in our control to tackle this pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted. "I humbly request you to do your part and #StayAtHome so we can get out of this at the earliest. #Covid_19india," he said in another tweet.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Health Minister Sriramulu, Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar, along with top officials of the state government were part of the video conference that Modi had with all state chief ministers to discuss the situation arising due to the COVID-19 pandemic and to take their feedback on whether the 21-day shutdown should be extended. During the video conferencing, several Chief Ministers are said to have suggested for extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight after April 14.

The video conference, which began at 11 am, came amidst indications that the Central government may extend the nationwide lockdown with some possible relaxations. Yediyurappa on Thursday had said all his cabinet colleagues were of the unanimous opinion to extend the lockdown for about fifteen days after April 14, and a final decision in this regard will be taken after consulting the Prime Minister on Saturday.

A committee of health experts tasked with devising an exit strategy for coronavirus lockdown in Karnataka on Wednesday had recommended for its continuation in "hotspots" along with some relaxations. In its recommendations submitted to Yediyurappa, it has said schools and colleges should remain shut till May 31 and advocated restrictions on public transport to continue for some more time even while suggesting odd-even formula for private vehicles.

While non-air conditioned shops can be allowed to function and IT/BT companies, government offices providing essential services and factories can operate with 50 per cent staff, the committee has said. The recommendations were for a period of next 15 days from April 14 after the current national lockdown.

The committee comprising among others Narayana Health founder-chairman Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences director Dr C N Manjunath was set up for devising the exit strategy for the lockdown.PTI KSU SS PTI PTI.

