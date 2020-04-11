Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Wild animals are having a gala time in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-04-2020 14:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 14:51 IST
Lockdown: Wild animals are having a gala time in Karnataka

It looks like wild animals are having a gala time during the lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic they are getting bolder and becoming explorers as areas outside their habitat are becoming quiet. At some places adjoining forests in Karnataka, particularly in Kodagu district, elephants were seen walking on the roads happily. Spotted and Sambar deer were also found roaming freely.

"Wild-life is always happy when environment becomes quiet, they (wild animals) are roaming not only in their own areas but also outside...in forest fringe areas," Karnatakas Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Sanjay Mohan told P T I on Saturday. Due to human activity and busy roads otherwise, they never used to venture out, he said. Now, even spotted deer is trying to come out and 'see what all is happening. They (wild animals) are basically free-ranging animals; when they find that their surroundings have become quiet, they tend to come out and explore.

"Elephants are already used to going out of forests; now with quieter environs, they are happily moving on roads like any other people, and they are coming out because vehicles are not there." But Forest department officials also said with restrictions on movement of people and vehicles, hunters are on the prowl again. Mohan, also the State's Chief Wild Life Warden, said there has been a spurt in the number of hunting cases during the lockdown period, adding, the Department has taken measures, including stepping up night patrolling, to curb such activities.

Animal handlers in the Department and Zoos have been instructed to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks, gloves and maintaining safe distance, he said. "In Zoos, they were following such instructions earlier also, now they have become strict." Mohan said a man was killed in a bear attack in Ballari district earlier this week, which "could be one of the fall-outs of COVID-19 (with bears becoming bolder and venturing out)." He said the Department has continued to keep cages wherever human-wild life conflict is more and "leopards are getting captured." Karnataka is home to around 6,000 elephants, 500 tigers, 2,500 leopards and 600-700 Lion-tailed macaque, according to him.PTI RS SS PTI PTI PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Death casts dark shadow over Spanish town

After burying five elderly people in one morning, the local priest can finally remove his gloves, a job all too familiar in this central Spanish town blighted by death. These days, they no longer publish death notices in Tomelloso, a town o...

People violate social distancing norms in Bihar's Digha vegetable market

People were seen crowding in a vegetable market in Digha area in Patna on Saturday in complete violation of the social distancing norms advised by the government amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. The governments of various states ac...

Rouhani urges Iranians to respect health protocols as coronavirus curbs ease

President Hassan Rouhani urged Iranians to respect health protocols as low-risk economic activities resumed in most of the country on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported.So-called low-risk businesses will resume across the country fro...

FACTBOX-Latest on the spread of the coronavirus around the world

More than 1.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 102,151 have died, according to a Reuters tally, as of 0200 GMT.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS For an interactive graphic tracking the global sprea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020