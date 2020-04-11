Coronavirus positive cases reach 50 in Punjab's Mohali

The number of coronavirus cases reached 50 in Mohali on Saturday.

"Number of COVID-19 cases reaches 50 in Mohali, Punjab, with a maximum of 34 cases being reported in Jawaharpur village alone. Two people have died due to the disease while five others were cured," said Mohali Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan.

As per the latest data provided by Punjab's Health Department, the number of COVID-19 cases in the State stands at 143. 11 people have died of the virus so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

