Some CMs urged PM to stop governors, LGs from interfering in functioning of states: Puducherry CM

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said the chief ministers of some states urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stop governors and lieutenant governors from interfering in the functioning of state governments

During a meeting held by the prime minister with the chief ministers of various states through video-conferencing, most chief ministers urged the Centre for financial aid as the states are facing a fund crunch in the absence of any economic activity due to the ongoing 21-day nationwide lockdown, Narayanasamy said

"The states are facing a fund crunch and the chief ministers urged the prime minister for a package for all states and moratorium on debts, but the latter did not say anything on this," the Congress leader told a press conference through a video link.

