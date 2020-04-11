IIT Guwahati develops low-cost system to disinfect large spaces

To battle coronavirus, experts at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati have developed a disinfection system that can be used to sanitise large areas in the houses and in public transport, including metros and buses. The system is low-cost and based on UVC LED technology. At present, the team has developed three models for household sanitisation and one for bigger spaces like hospital wards, buses and metros.

Also, a 20-year-old youngster from Delhi is doing his bit by making face shields through his 3D printers for the 'frontline warriors' fighting coronavirus. Udit Kakar is making these masks which can be used by health workers and medical staff while treating patients.

With 40 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday witnessed the sharpest ever increase in coronavirus cases, taking the tally of the infected people in the country to 7,447, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

