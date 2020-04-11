India's rapid response team in Kuwait: Jaishankar

India's rapid response team in Kuwait: JaishankarPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 17:28 IST
India's rapid response team has reached Kuwait as a follow up to the discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on dealing with coronavirus crisis, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday
On April 1, Prime Minister Modi and Sheikh Al-Sabah held a telephonic conversation and decided that officials of the two countries would maintain regular contact to exchange information and explore avenues of cooperation
"India's RAPID RESPONSE TEAM arrives in Kuwait. Follow up to the discussion between our two Prime Ministers on #COVID19. Underlines the special friendship between India and Kuwait," Jaishankar said in a tweet. Kuwait has reported nearly 1,000 cases of coronavirus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Kuwait
- India
- Jaishankar
ALSO READ
RBI has taken giant step to safeguard economy from impact of coronavirus: PM Narendra Modi.
You're a fighter and will overcome this challenge as well: Narendra Modi to UK PM Boris Johnson who has been infected with COVID-19.
Narendra Modi interacts with AYUSH professionals over COVID-19
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Narendra Modi
I seek forgiveness from all, especially poor for lockdown: Narendra Modi