Combating COVID-19: Maharashtra extends lockdown till April 30

After Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan, Maharashtra also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the State till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-04-2020 17:52 IST
Image Credit: ANI

After Odisha, Punjab and Rajasthan, Maharashtra also on Saturday extended the lockdown in the State till April 30 to check the spread of the coronavirus crisis. "Maharashtra will continue to be locked down till April 30. The State will show the way to the country even in these tough times," said Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday.

"On Monday, we will complete five weeks since the first case of coronavirus was reported in the State. We can say that till now we have been successful in preventing the multiplication of the number of cases up to some extent," he added. The Odisha government on Thursday extended the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30, becoming the first state to do so.

The 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month to contain the spread of novel coronavirus will end on April 14. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 1,574 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra including 188 cured, discharged, and migrated and 110 deaths.

With 1,035 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country soared to 7,447, the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry said on Saturday. (ANI)

