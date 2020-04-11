Left Menu
J-K labourers released after completing quarantine period

PTI | Bhadarwah/Jammu | Updated: 11-04-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 19:24 IST
A group of 53 labourers, who had sneaked out of neighbouring states through snow-peaked mountain passes amid the lockdown, were discharged from a hospital in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday after completing their quarantine period. The labourers, all local residents, were intercepted while sneaking out from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, and were sent to the 14-day quarantine facility, officials said

“All these labourers were returning from Punjab and Himachal Pradesh when the lockdown was imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Instead of staying back, they took an alternative route to reach their destination, but ended up at the sub-district hospital,” the officials said. Upon discharge, they were transported to their respective areas in busses arranged by the district administration besides providing them packed lunches, they said. Expressing their gratitude to the administration, the labourers said they were earlier frightened to be quarantined. “After completing the quarantine period, we felt that it is not only necessary for our own safety, but for the well being of our families and the community,” a labourer said. PTI CORR/TAS SRY

