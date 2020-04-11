Coronavirus: 36 admitted in Nashik for suspected exposure

Thirty-six people were admittedin hospitals in Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday forsuspected exposure to novel coronavirus, health officialssaid

In another development, Sub Divisional OfficerVijayanand Sharma announced complete lockdown till Tuesday in Malegaon in the district and made the wearing of masks mandatory

