Left Menu
Development News Edition

Impose Prez rule if Chouhan unable to form Cabinet: Tankha

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-04-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 12:29 IST
Impose Prez rule if Chouhan unable to form Cabinet: Tankha

Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha has written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, alleging that the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government is "unconstitutional" as it is functioning without the council of ministers. If Chouhan is not in a position to constitute his council of ministers, "then a case of breakdown of constitutional machinery would be self-evident in the state, warranting the union to consider imposition of President's Rule in the state," he said.

Tankha has urged the president to use his powers to ensure that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan immediately forms a council of ministers, including a health minister in view of the coronavirus crisis. Chouhan took oath as chief minister for a record fourth term on March 23 after the collapse of the Kamal Nath- led government in the state. Due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in the entire country, he has been unable to constitute his council of ministers.

"It is unconstitutional as there is only chief minister who is operating without a council of ministers during this exigent time of the coronavirus disease," Tankha said in his letter to Kovind on Saturday. He also accused Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon of maintaining an "enigmatic silence despite this constitutional outrage".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

US marks record over 2,100 coronavirus deaths in one day: Johns Hopkins data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Eight arrested for gambling in Rohini

Police have arrested eight people for gambling in Rohini sector 16 while a lockdown is in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.&#160; During a raid on a house, eight persons were found gambling, they said, Rs...

I'm trying to save the world: Rihanna warns fans to stop asking about new music

Pop star Rihanna has asked her fans, who are demanding her to release her new album soon, to back off as her prime focus right now is doing her bit in saving the world from the coronavirus pandemic. The Grammy winner was one of the first Ho...

COVID-19 changes cinema game from big to small screen

The transition from the magic of the big screen experience, complete with popcorn, candy and push back chairs, to the small screen has been rapid as audiences adapt to life under lockdown and filmmakers resize their offerings in keeping wit...

25 more COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state tally reaches 493

25 more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Gujarat, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 493, state Health Department said. 25 more coronavirus cases have been reported in Gujarat, 23 in Ahmedabad and two in Anan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020