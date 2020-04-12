TN church distributes food to civic body workers on Easter

On the occasion of Easter, members of CSI Immanuel Church in Chennai distributed food among the municipal corporation workers amid coronavirus outbreak. "Usually we would be busy and occupied with Easter celebration. But this time, we are unable to spend time at church. We prayed and live telecast on Facebook and YouTube. Today we shared food with the needy and we are happy to do that," Pastor E.david said.

This includes workers, sanitation staff and street cleaners. Meanwhile, Rev Charles led the prayers at All Souls' Church in Coimbatore on Easter, without the presence of any devotees as mass gathering have been suspended.

Prayers were live-streamed live on Facebook for members of the church. Easter marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ following his crucifixion on Good Friday. It also marks the culmination of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting and penance.

However, this year, the public rituals had to be cancelled amid 21-day COVID-19 lockdown, which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. (ANI)

