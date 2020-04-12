Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday took a dim view of what he called the spreading of hatred in society by certain groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, and demanded strict action by government. In a video message posted on Twitter, Patel said it was regrettable that some groups are trying to raise sensitive issues at the time of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In such a time the administration needs to be very cautious. I feel that those groups or individuals trying to spread sensitive issues should be identified and action taken against them," Patel said in a message posted in Gujarati. Though he didn't take any names, the Congress veteran was apparently referring to instances wherein some right wing groups have targetted a particular community over the Tablighi Jamaat meet held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month and its connection to the sperad of the novel coronavirus.

"If we are going to fight with each other then we cannot defeat coronavirus. Many use social media for spreading good messages, but some use it to spread hatred. Government should curb such usage," Patel said. He also appealed to leaders of various political parties against doing politics over the current crisis triggered by the coronavirus.

Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, also criticised the government over the alleged shortage of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline health personnel. "The government has made available PPE for doctors and nurses, but they are not enough. All those fighting on the frontline should be given PPEs," he said.

Patel also demanded PPE kits for conservancy workers. "It is the duty of the government and us to ensure that sanitation workers get PPE kits," he said.

The Congress leader further said that migrant labourers have been very badly affected due to the lockdown and that it is the duty of the affluent section of society to help such poor people. "Migrant workers are stranded at many places. At the start of lockdown they started their journey on foot to reach their homes. Some of them reached their homes, some were stopped mid-way while others remained stuck at their work places," he added.

