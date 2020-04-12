Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-04-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 17:20 IST
Ahmed Patel rues spread of hatred on social media

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Sunday took a dim view of what he called the spreading of hatred in society by certain groups amid the coronavirus outbreak, and demanded strict action by government. In a video message posted on Twitter, Patel said it was regrettable that some groups are trying to raise sensitive issues at the time of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"In such a time the administration needs to be very cautious. I feel that those groups or individuals trying to spread sensitive issues should be identified and action taken against them," Patel said in a message posted in Gujarati. Though he didn't take any names, the Congress veteran was apparently referring to instances wherein some right wing groups have targetted a particular community over the Tablighi Jamaat meet held at the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi last month and its connection to the sperad of the novel coronavirus.

"If we are going to fight with each other then we cannot defeat coronavirus. Many use social media for spreading good messages, but some use it to spread hatred. Government should curb such usage," Patel said. He also appealed to leaders of various political parties against doing politics over the current crisis triggered by the coronavirus.

Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, also criticised the government over the alleged shortage of the Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for frontline health personnel. "The government has made available PPE for doctors and nurses, but they are not enough. All those fighting on the frontline should be given PPEs," he said.

Patel also demanded PPE kits for conservancy workers. "It is the duty of the government and us to ensure that sanitation workers get PPE kits," he said.

The Congress leader further said that migrant labourers have been very badly affected due to the lockdown and that it is the duty of the affluent section of society to help such poor people. "Migrant workers are stranded at many places. At the start of lockdown they started their journey on foot to reach their homes. Some of them reached their homes, some were stopped mid-way while others remained stuck at their work places," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

IMF, World Bank aid aimed at helping countries battle pandemic

Merck Foundation marks World Health Day together with Mozambique First Lady to raise awareness on coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

106 fresh COVID-19 cases in TN, total mounts to 1,075

Tamil Nadu reported 106 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of those infected to 1,075 on Sunday, the state government said. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh said of the 106, as many as 16 had inter-state travel history and the remai...

Sri Lanka makes cremation compulsory for COVID-19 deaths

Sri Lanka has amended a law to make cremation compulsory for those dying from the novel coronavirus to prevent any potential threat despite strong opposition from the Muslim community. The Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance Cha...

Agriculture operations to continue in controlled manner in J&K: Admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Sunday directed for continuation of agriculture operations in a controller manner besides allowing bi-annual movement of nomadic tribes in small groups at a slow pace. However, the administration dire...

Assam all-party meet offers gratitude to frontline personnel in battle against COVID-19

An all-party meeting called by Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday decided to proceed unitedly to tackle the challenges posed by COVID-19 and offer gratitude to the frontline personnel in this battle, including the health work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020