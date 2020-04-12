Fishing activity resumes along Karnataka coast

Fishing activity along the coastal region in Karnataka resumed on Sunday with traditional fishermen venturing into the sea after the government exempted the sector from the ongoing nationwide lockdown to check coronavirus spread. Fishermen from Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts resumed their operations, official sources said.

Around 14,000 fishermen from these districts can resume their operations, bringing huge relief to the community. The Union Home Ministry had on Friday exempted operations of the fishing or marine aquaculture industry, including harvesting, sale and marketing activities, from the purview of the lockdown.

However, it has said, as specified in the lockdown measures, social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured. State Fisheries Minister and Dakshina Kannada district- in-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary welcomed the Centres nod to allow the state government to take decisions on the fisheries sector.

He told reporters in Udupi on Saturday that only five crew will be allowed on a country boat, which can set sail in the morning and should return by evening. Restrictions on use of fisheries jetty, fishing ports and mechanised fishing will continue.

Those undertaking fishing activities have been directed to strictly maintain social distancing. The fishermen have been asked to conclude the auction process by 11 am, officials said.

The minister discussed the regulations to be adopted by fishermen with leaders of fishermens associations at Udupi on Saturday. Fisheries Federation president Yashpal Suvarna said he had requested the minister to supply kerosene for fishing activity and to extend the insurance facility for fishermen at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.