Maha lockdown: Cops attacked by bootleggers in Jalna; 13 held

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 19:55 IST
Maha lockdown: Cops attacked by bootleggers in Jalna; 13 held

A bootlegger and his accomplices attacked a police team in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday evening, leading to injuries to two personnel, an official said. They had intercepted a motorcycle-borne man carrying liquor during lockdown and he said he had bought it from a group in Hisoda village in the district's Bhokardan tehsil, Inspector Shankar Shinde said on Sunday.

"When we arrived at the spot, a mob of 40 attacked us. We arrested 13 people. Two policemen were injured and have been hospitalised. We seized 55 litres of liquor and destroyed the place where it was being manufactured. The main accused is Papu Nakim Tadvi," Shinde added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

