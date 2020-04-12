Left Menu
Karnataka CM hits Bengaluru roads to inspect lockdown implementation

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2020 19:56 IST
Karnataka CM hits Bengaluru roads to inspect lockdown implementation

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sprang a surprise on Sunday when he went for rounds in the city to inspect the implementation of lockdown, without any prior information. The surpise tour comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the CMs of all states to discuss the lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic.

According to sources close to the CM, there was no pre- decided schedule for the city rounds but all of a sudden, the chief minister made the plan. Two days ago Yediyurappa had revamped the cabinet by assigning district level responsibility to the ministers and retained Bengaluru urban district with him.

Yediyurappa went on the city rounds and travelled to various places such as Malleswaram, Yashwanthapura, Goraguntepalya, Nagarabavi. His convoy traversed through Malleshwaram, Yashwanthapura, Goraguntepalya, Dasarahalli, Sumanahalli, Nagarabavi, Kamakshipalya Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, Padmanabhanagar and other parts of the city.

Empty roads greeted the Chief Minister at most of the places. A few vehicles engaged in supplying essential services were found plying on the roads as the convoy crossed them.

On the way he spoke to the policemen on traffic duty about the challenges they faced. He also interacted with some fruits, vegetable vendors and other traders about the difficulties facing them.

A fruit vendor told Yediyurappa that passes have been a big issue, to which he directed the officials to ensure that the merchants and traders supplying essential goods should not be troubled. Some students and a few residents too got to speak to the chief minister.

