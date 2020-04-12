Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 12-04-2020 21:33 IST
'Fake' website issuing ration cards in Delhi, case registered

A case has been registered following a complaint by the Food and Civil Supplies department about a "fake" website issuing ration cards, according to a Delhi government statement issued on Sunday.  The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered the case against unknown persons running the website, rationcardagent.co.in, it said. The website allegedly sought a fee of Rs 407 for issuance of a ration card.

The Delhi government is undertaking relief operations during the coronavirus lockdown and providing free ration to card holders and also those who have applied for it. "Cheating the public and playing fraud on the government at this critical juncture is a crime against humanity. The guilty persons should be immediately arrested and sternly proceeded against for violating various provisions of law," Delhi Food minister Imran Hussain said.  He expressed concern over the damage the "fake" website can cause to the poor in need of food.

Personal information submitted by the applicants may also be misused by the persons running the website, he said.  The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered an FIR under section 420 of the Indian Penal Code and under Section 66D of the IT Act. It has also launched an investigation into the matter. The minister has directed the commissioner, food supply, to provide necessary assistance to the police for expeditious investigation into the matter and bringing guilty to book without any delay, the statement added.  Hussain appealed to the people to be alert and not fall prey to vested interests. The government is providing free ration to the needy and no money is being charged to generate e-coupons for ration, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

SEZs urges govt to permit sale of goods in domestic mkt at discounted import duty

Boris Johnson says UK 'will defeat' coronavirus after leaving hospital

Pope calls for reduction or forgiveness of poor nations' debt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

Mizoram likely to decide on extending lockdown on Monday

The Mizoram government is mulling to extend the ongoing 21-day lockdown in the state and the Cabinet is likely to take a decision on this matter on Monday, officials said. The nationwide lockdown was imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ...

Canada coronavirus toll rises, officials probe seniors' home deaths

The number of Canadian deaths from the new coronavirus rose by more than 12 to 674 in a day, official data showed on Sunday, and Quebec officials opened a probe into the deaths of 31 people in a seniors residence. The public health agency s...

Coronavirus forces U.S. churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

U.S. church leaders peppered their Easter homilies with references to the coronavirus on Sunday, in masses held online, on television and even in parking lots to people sheltering in cars to maintain social distancing during the pandemic. F...

ESEA postpones MDL Global Challenge

Organizer ESEA said the MDL Global Challenge will be postponed, with a rescheduled date still to come. The Season 33 event was planned for April, but like many esports tournaments, was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.At this time...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020