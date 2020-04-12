J-K: Around 8 lakh students received mid-day meals, amid lockdown

The full benefits of the mid-day meal scheme have reached around 8 lakh students, in Jammu and Kashmir, amid the lockdown. "It was a challenge to extend the benefits of the mid-day meal scheme to such a large number of students. We utilised all of our resources and achieved the target in a time-bound manner. I must say everyone from top-level officials to ground level staff worked hard to make it happen," said Dr Arun Manhas, the Mission Director, Mid-Day Meal Scheme in J & K, on Sunday.

The Union Territory administration had decided that two-month advance dry ration (Rice) would be provided to the eligible children through the Department of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA), and the cooking cost of the mid-day meal scheme would be provided to the children through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT). The bank account details of students have been received from the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) for transferring the cooking component amount of the scheme to the students via Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

"We are compiling the final data and the money will be credited into the accounts in some days," Dr Manhas said. (ANI)

