Devotees offer prayers at gurdwara in J-K on Baisakhi, flout lockdown rules

Devotees on Monday violated social distancing norms while visiting the Digiana Gurdwara here to offer prayers on Baisakhi amid coronavirus lockdown. They violated the lockdown guidelines despite request from officials to not venture out of their homes on Baisakhi.

"We are ensuring that people maintain social distancing while offering prayers," said Amrik Singh, head of the gurdwara. Baisakhi marks the Sikh New Year and is a spring harvest festival celebrated in Punjab and other parts of north India.

With 21 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir, the total number of patients in the Union Territory has climbed to 245, Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning), informed on Sunday. (ANI)

