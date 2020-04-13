PM Modi to address the nation on 14 April at 10 AM
In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “Prime Minister @narendramodi will address the nation at 10 AM on 14th April 2020”.Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 15:45 IST
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the nation tomorrow i.e 14th April 2020 at 10 AM.
(With Inputs from PIB)
