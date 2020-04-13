Left Menu
Over 71,000 persons enroll at DoPT’s e-learning platform to combat COVID-19

By April 12, 2020, the Government had redressed 7000 COVID 19 Public Grievances with an average disposal time of 1.57 days. Image Credit: Twitter(@DARPG_GoI)

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh today took a review meeting of DoPT, DARPG, and DoPPW through Interactive Video Conferencing regarding works done by the three departments in the wake of COVID-19. Apart from reviewing the readiness of the departments to fight the Pandemic, the Minister has asked the officers and staff that work should not suffer at all during this period.

It may be recalled that Dr. Jitendra Singh had launched the National Monitoring Dashboard on COVID 19 Grievances on April 1, 2020, at the portal https://darpg.gov.in. Circulars were issued to all Central Ministries/ Departments and State Governments regarding the handling of Public Grievances received in CPGRAMS on COVID-19. Daily reports on COVID-19 PG cases were submitted to the Empowered Group – 10, Prime Minister's Office, Empowered Group of Ministers and the Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions from April 1, 2020.

By April 12, 2020, the Government had redressed 7000 COVID 19 Public Grievances with an average disposal time of 1.57 days. The Ministries/ Departments with maximum disposal of COVID 19 grievances are Ministry of External Affairs (1625 grievances), Ministry of Finance (1043 grievances) Ministry of Labor (751 grievances). Peak disposals of 1315 grievances/ day were achieved on April 8, 2020, and April 9, 2020.

Dr. Jitendra Singh also expressed satisfaction that so far more than 71,000 persons have enrolled at the DoPT'se-learning platform (https://igot.gov.in) to combat COVID, which was launched last week and about 27,000 candidates completed the course. The target group is Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Hygiene Workers, Technicians, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANMs), Central & State Govt. Officers, Civil Defence Officials, various Police Organisations, National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), National Service Scheme (NSS), Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Bharat Scouts & Guides (BSG) and other volunteers.

The platform delivers curated, role-specific content, to each learner at his place of work or home and to any device of his choice. iGOT platform is designed to population scale and will provide training to around 1.50 crore workers and volunteers in the coming weeks. To begin with, nine (9) courses on iGOT have been launched on topics like Basics of COVID, ICU Care and Ventilation Management, Clinical Management, Infection Prevention through PPE, Infection Control and Prevention, Quarantine and Isolation, Laboratory Sample Collection and Testing, Management of COVID 19 Cases, COVID 19 Training.

