All 49 samples in Kupwara test negative for COVID-19

All 49 samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Kupwara have turned out to be negative, but the strategy of aggressive testing for hotspot returnees and contacts will continue in the district, said the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, on Monday.

ANI | Kupwara (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-04-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 13-04-2020 18:34 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

All 49 samples taken for COVID-19 testing in Kupwara have turned out to be negative, but the strategy of aggressive testing for hotspot returnees and contacts will continue in the district, said the Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, on Monday. As many as 905 new positive cases and 51 deaths reported in the last 24 hours as India's total number of #Coronavirus positive cases rise to 9,352, while deaths stand at 324.

People in 'red zones' will be facilitated through door-step delivery of essential commodities from tomorrow onwards. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has reported 245 positive cases of COVID-19 so far. (ANI)

