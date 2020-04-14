Left Menu
Updated: 14-04-2020 10:02 IST
All India News Schedule for Tuesday, April 14 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU -PM to address nation at 10 am -Congress media briefing at 1 -Reax of parties to PM's address -Media briefing on COVID-19 situation at 4 pm. NCR -Post PM's announcement, story on how Delhi will implement lockdown in the next two weeks -CM Arvind Kejriwal's online briefing.

NORTH -Lucknow's KGMU hospital quarantines several medics after patient tests positive -Haryana village head spreads awareness on fighting coronavirus -Prisoners in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh nagar jails make masks SOUTH -Story on barbers demanding govt dole in Telangana as lockdown hits business EAST -Story on circus companies staring at losses amid lockdown -Story on robots to serve food and medicines to patients in Jharkhand's Chaibasa -Bihar govt writing to Centre complaining about return of people from Kota. -Assam launches programme to involve volunteers to deal with COVID-19 mental stress WEST -Story on plight of senior citizens during lockdown in Panaji -Story on hoarding of hydroxychoroquine tablets in Gujarat due to coronavirus scare PTI DV

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

