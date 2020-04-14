All India News Schedule for Tuesday, April 14 -Updates and stories related to coronavirus and lockdown NATIONAL BUREAU -PM to address nation at 10 am -Congress media briefing at 1 -Reax of parties to PM's address -Media briefing on COVID-19 situation at 4 pm. NCR -Post PM's announcement, story on how Delhi will implement lockdown in the next two weeks -CM Arvind Kejriwal's online briefing.

NORTH -Lucknow's KGMU hospital quarantines several medics after patient tests positive -Haryana village head spreads awareness on fighting coronavirus -Prisoners in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh nagar jails make masks SOUTH -Story on barbers demanding govt dole in Telangana as lockdown hits business EAST -Story on circus companies staring at losses amid lockdown -Story on robots to serve food and medicines to patients in Jharkhand's Chaibasa -Bihar govt writing to Centre complaining about return of people from Kota. -Assam launches programme to involve volunteers to deal with COVID-19 mental stress WEST -Story on plight of senior citizens during lockdown in Panaji -Story on hoarding of hydroxychoroquine tablets in Gujarat due to coronavirus scare PTI DV

