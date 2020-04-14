Left Menu
Family of Hyderabad man who died in UK urges Centre to help repatriate his body

The family of a 26-year-old Hyderabad man who died after suffering a heart attack in Orpington of the United Kingdom last Sunday, has urged the Central government to help them in repatriating his body.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 14-04-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 14:50 IST
26-year-old K Sathish from Hyderabad had gone to the UK to pursue a master's degree in 2019. . Image Credit: ANI

The sister of the deceased man, Kalpana said," My brother was constantly in touch with the family. But last Sunday we received a call from Sathish's friends saying that he has died due to a heart attack." "His friends knocked at his door several times after he did not respond to their calls. After he did not open the door, his friends informed the local police who broke open the door and found him lying on the floor. He was then rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead," she added.

Adding that her family is waiting for the authorities in the UK to respond, she said, "We request the Central government to help us in repatriating his mortal remains to India so we can perform the final rites." (ANI)

