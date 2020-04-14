Cong leader in Telangana booked for "violating" lockdown norms

A case was registered against Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Tuesday for allegedly violating the coronavirus lockdown norms by coming out in public to garland a statue of B RAmbedkar here, police said. Rao reached Tank Bund here along with five others and despite being asked not to proceed, he went ahead and garlanded the statue, they said.

We told him that his act will send out a wrong message to the public. But, he did not heed, they added. A case has been registered under IPC sections188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and269 (whoever willfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) against Rao and others, they added.

