Lockdown: Shiv Bhojan centres in Konkan continue to operate

As many as 105 Shiv Bhojan centres in Konkan have remained operational during the COVID-19 lockdown and were churning out 22,754 meals every day, a senior official said on Tuesday. Divisional Commissioner Shivajirao Daund said there were 42 Shiv Bhojan centres in Mumbai-Thane region, two in Thane rural, 12 in Palghar, 24 in Raigadh, 14 in Ratnagiri and 11 in Sindhudurgh.

All these centres were operational during the lockdown and were churning out 22,754 thalis every day, he added. Meanwhile, under the National Food Security programme, 32,198 metric tonnes of food grains were distributed to Antyodaya and Pradhanya beneficiaries in the division, Daund said.

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 31,835 metric tonnes of free rice were sanctioned for the Konkan division, of which 54 per cent was already distributed, he said. As many as 54,878 ration shops were permitted to operate in the Konkan division during the lockdown to prevent crowding, he said.

