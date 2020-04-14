Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Shiv Bhojan centres in Konkan continue to operate

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:13 IST
Lockdown: Shiv Bhojan centres in Konkan continue to operate

As many as 105 Shiv Bhojan centres in Konkan have remained operational during the COVID-19 lockdown and were churning out 22,754 meals every day, a senior official said on Tuesday. Divisional Commissioner Shivajirao Daund said there were 42 Shiv Bhojan centres in Mumbai-Thane region, two in Thane rural, 12 in Palghar, 24 in Raigadh, 14 in Ratnagiri and 11 in Sindhudurgh.

All these centres were operational during the lockdown and were churning out 22,754 thalis every day, he added. Meanwhile, under the National Food Security programme, 32,198 metric tonnes of food grains were distributed to Antyodaya and Pradhanya beneficiaries in the division, Daund said.

Under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, 31,835 metric tonnes of free rice were sanctioned for the Konkan division, of which 54 per cent was already distributed, he said. As many as 54,878 ration shops were permitted to operate in the Konkan division during the lockdown to prevent crowding, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

Decision to extend lockdown taken to protect lives of people: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for extending the nation-wide lockdown and said that it has been taken to protect lives of the people of the country. Praising the decisions taken by the gov...

Bangladesh unions urge government to act as garment workers lose jobs

By Naimul Karim DHAKA, April 14 Thomson Reuters Foundation - At least 10,000 garment workers have been sacked in Bangladesh as Western brands hit by coronavirus lockdowns cancel orders, union leaders said on Tuesday, urging the government t...

Wells Fargo first-quarter profit decimated as coronavirus boosts provisions

Wells Fargo Co first-quarter profit plunged as it set aside billions of dollars to cover potential loan-losses from the coronavirus pandemic. Wells, the fourth-largest U.S. lender, said httpsbit.ly2ycjhZR on Tuesday quarterly profit fell t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020