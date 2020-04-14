Left Menu
Truck carrying 50 migrant workers from Bihar stopped while leaving Assam

PTI | Tinsukia | Updated: 14-04-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 17:37 IST
A truck carrying around 50 migrant workers from Bihar was intercepted in Assam's Tinsukia district, officials said on Tuesday. The migrant workers were travelling, defying the restrictions when they were intercepted on Monday night, officials said.

The migrants paid the truck owner Rs 1,400 each for their journey to Bihar, police said. They have been shifted to Marwadi Dharamshala in Tinsukia town.

One of the workers said they had no option but to go back to their village as they did not get any work here after March 22. Another worker said they did not get any help from anywhere and that is why decided to leave.

