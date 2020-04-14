Over 22L metric tonnes of foodgrains taken by states, UTs from FCI godowns till now: MHA

More than 22 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains have so far been lifted by states and Union Territories from the Food Corporation of India godowns for distribution among people during the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19, a senior home ministry official said on Tuesday. Punya Salia Srivastava, joint secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs told reporters that the Centre has made a provision of providing 5 kg of food grains (either wheat or rice) per month to about 80 crore people under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY). The distribution of free ration will continue for the next three months, she said during the daily briefing on the various steps being taken to ensure that the ongoing lockdown is enforced strictly in the country. "Additional ration has been allocated to states and Union Territories (UTs). Up to April 13, more than 22 lakh metric tonnes of foodgrains have been lifted by states and UTs from the Food Corporation of India (FCI)," the officer said. Srivastava said the situation of supply of essential goods in the country was "under control" and a control room created in the home ministry was monitoring these important services. "Till now, this control room with the help of different ministries and states, has resolved about 5,000 complaints," she said. The officer added that 20 nationwide grievance centres have also been created by the labour ministry to look into the problems being faced by labourers and other daily wage earners. These centres are being supervised and monitored by chief labour commissioners. These centres have been directed to offer help to labourers in a time-bound manner, the joint secretary added. "We hope that with these steps, we will be able to implement the lockdown measures and alleviate the problems of the people," she said. On being asked if some states were not following the directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Srivastava said "any violation" of such guidelines is taken up with the respective state or UT. PTI NES SRY

