Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO develops kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad has added another product to the portfolio of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) by developing COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK), said the Defence Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:49 IST
DRDO develops kiosk for COVID-19 sample collection
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad has added another product to the portfolio of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) by developing COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK), said the Defence Ministry in a statement on Tuesday. The unit has been developed by the DRDL in consultation with the doctors of Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Hyderabad.

The COVSACK is a kiosk for use by healthcare workers for taking COVID-19 samples from suspected infected patients. "Patient under test walks into the Kiosk and a nasal or oral swab is taken by health care professional from outside through the built in gloves," the statement read. "The Kiosk is automatically disinfected without the need for human involvement, making the process free of infection spread. The shielding screen of kiosk cabin protects the health care worker from the aerosols/droplet transmission while taking the sample. This reduces the requirements of PPE change by health care workers," it added.

After the patient leaves the Kiosk, four nozzle sprayers mounted in the kiosk cabin disinfect the empty chamber by spraying disinfectant mist for a period of 70 seconds. It is further flushed with water and UV light disinfection and then the system is ready for next use in less than two minutes. Moreover, voice command can be given through two-way communication system integrated with the COVSACK. It is possible to configure COVSACK to be used either from inside or outside as required by the medical professionals. The COVSACK costs nearly Rs 1 lakh and the identified industry based at Belgaum, Karnataka can support 10 units per day. The DRDO has designed and developed two units and handed over these to ESIC Hospital, Hyderabad after successful testing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president offers to bring forward recall referendum

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he was offering adversaries the chance to bring forward a recall referendum on his presidency to June 2021 from its proposed date in the spring of 2022.Speaking at a regular gove...

Greece to begin relocating migrant children amid criticism

Greeces migration minister on Tuesday said dozens of unaccompanied migrant children would be relocated to other EU countries as a rights group described Athens detention conditions for minors as abusive. Twelve children will be relocated to...

Fellaini out of Chinese hospital after coronavirus scare

Former Manchester United star Marouane Fellaini was discharged on Tuesday after spending more than three weeks in a Chinese hospital being treated for coronavirus. The 32-year-old midfielder, the only player known to have contracted the dis...

Renault closing main China business, will focus on electrics

Renault SA said Tuesday it will shut down its main China business and focus on electric and commercial vehicles. The French automakers 7-year-old joint venture with state-owned Dongfeng Motor Corp. already was suffering from lackluster sale...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020