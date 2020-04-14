Left Menu
Maha: NGO demands inquiry into leopard's death in Aurangabad

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-04-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 18:55 IST
A local NGO has demanded an inquiry into the death of a leopard, which was rescued at Paithan tehsil in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. The three-year-old leopard was rescued in Thergaon by a team of forest officials, policemen and villagers on Sunday afternoon, but died sometime later possibly due to cardiac arrest.

Amravati-based NGO Disha Foundation wrote to Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod and concerned department, demanding an inquiry into the death. In the letter, the NGO alleged that a video of the rescue operation, which went viral on social media, clearly showed that the standard operating procedure prescribed by the Union environment ministry had been violated.

The leopard was trapped using a net without being injected with a tranquiliser first and moreover, the video also showed eight to 10 persons sitting on the animal, activist Yadav Tarte Patil, who runs the NGO said in the letter. Meanwhile, deputy conservator of forests Satish Wadaskar had earlier said that the animal had died of suspected cardiac arrest while being transported to the district office and it was supposed to be released at Gautala Wildlife Sanctuary in Kannad tehsil here.

