Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha asks collectors to find time to tackle heatwave conditions

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 14-04-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 20:09 IST
Odisha asks collectors to find time to tackle heatwave conditions

With the Met department forecasting rise in day temperature, Odisha government on Tuesday asked all district collectors to find time to tackle heatwave like conditions along with management of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation. As Bolangir in western region of the state recorded maximum temperature at 41.5 degree Celsius followed by Bhubaneswar with 41.2 degree Celsius on Tuesday, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena asked the district collectors to prepare the administrative machinery to deal with the heatwave situation during the summer of 2020.

The IMD in its forecast said: "Maximum temperature (Day temperature) is likely to be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius over the districts of Coastal Odisha during the next 2-3 days and it will be 40 degree Celsius or more in some places over the districts during next 3-4 days." The IMD said seven places across Odisha on Tuesday recorded temperature above 40 degree Celsius. The places were : Bolangir (41.5), Bhubaneswar (41.2), Talcher (41.1), Sonepur (41), Angul and Boudh (Both 40.5) and Nayagarh (40). The SRC in a letter to district collectors said, "Spare some time out of our busy COVID-19 management schedule to take a review with all concerned officers at district and sub-district level and ensure that all preparedness measures to combat heatwave are in place.

The SRC in his letter also mentioned that the government has ordered that work in agriculture, horticulture, fisheries and animal resources, forest sectors, MGNREGA, goods transport and certain other activities have been allowed during the lockdown period. Therefore, they should also be taken care during heatwave conditions, he said. The SRC also asked the district administrations to ensure uninterrupted water supply to all hospitals/ dispensaries including PHC/CHC, veterinary hospitals/ dispensaries.

A meeting of the district level coordination committee will be convened, if required virtually, to arrange for drinking water distribution points (Paniya Jala Kendra) at strategic locations in the district, Jena suggested in the letter, adding that hygienic practices and social distancing protocols must be maintained at these centres. The district collectors were also asked to make necessary water arrangements for stray animals in rural and urban areas as well as for wild animals in the reserved forests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Macron extends France's lockdown until May 11

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 21 synopsis revealed, What we can see on April 14

Mia Khalifa celebrates 'Easter Day' with boyfriend Robert Sandberg during quarantine

The Family Man Season 2 to have similar tone to Season 1, Get cast, release & other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare communication post-COVID 19: Need for new approaches and protocols to achieve resilience

Health communication was never so important in controlling the disease outbreaks as it is in COVID 19 pandemic. The alarmingly increasing risk of misinformation through fake news on social media, termed as infodemic by the World Health Orga...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Man booked for hiding travel history

A man was booked in Uttarakhands Haridwar district on Tuesday for concealing his travel history from the administration to avoid COVID-19 tests, an official said. The state government as a measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavi...

Pvt hospital shut, 20 staff members at Lucknow's KGMU quarantined after patient tests positive

A private hospital and a diagnostic centre were ordered shut and 20 staff members at government-run KGMU here quarantined after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient, officials said on Tuesday. The quarantined doctors and paramedics ...

Ukraine accuses security service general of spying for Russia

Ukraine said it had detained a security service general, Valery Shaitanov, on accusations of treason and working for Russia as a spy. The SBU security service said Shaitanov used to work as a head of special operations. It gave no details a...

Coronavirus lockdown adds delay to Notre-Dame restoration

A year after an inferno engulfed Pariss Notre-Dame Cathedral, salvage and reconstruction works are running months behind schedule, delayed by massive quantities of toxic lead, winter storms and now the coronavirus pandemic.A suspected elect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020