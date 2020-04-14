India's civil aviation sector continues to ensure supply of medicines across country: Hardeep Singh Puri

India's civil aviation sector continues to play a key role in ensuring the unhindered supply of medicines along with medical and essential cargo across the country, said Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday. "407.40 tons of such cargo has been flown across 2,20,129 kms on 227 special flights since 26th March 2020," Puri said in another tweet.

Puri backed the government's decision and said that it had good reasons for extending the lockdown. In a tweet shared hours after the Prime Minister's announcement, Hardeep S Puri tweeted: "There were good reasons for the lockdown to be extended till 3rd May. We can consider lifting restrictions on both domestic and international flights thereafter." The Ministry of Civil Aviation has till now operated over 227 Lifeline Udan flights to transport essential medical cargo to remote parts of the country, supporting India's battle against COVID-19.

The Ministry earlier informed that airline operations of all domestic and international flights will remain suspended till May 3. (ANI)

