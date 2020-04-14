Left Menu
34,000 applications received from para-transit drivers for one-time relief scheme: Delhi govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 14-04-2020 22:32 IST
The Delhi government's transport department till Tuesday evening, has received over 34,000 applications from drivers of prara-transit vehicles for the one-time financial assistance scheme launched to support them during the lockdown. The applicants include auto, taxi, e-rickshaw, school cab drivers who have been rendered idle due to restriction on movement in the city to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. They will be provided Rs 5,000 each by the Delhi government under the scheme.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged the drivers to have patience as the official website witnessed heavy traffic of applicants. He assured that all of them will get the assistance of Rs 5,000. "We have started the process of providing Rs 5,000 compensation to para-transit drivers. I have received some complaints regarding the non-functioning of the website, which is because the portal is overloaded because many people are registering on the portal at one go," the chief minister said.  "I want to appeal to all the people registering on the portal to stay patient. Every one of you will be provided the compensation," Kejriwal said in a media briefing.

Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a tweet that more than 34,000 online applications were received by 7.30 PM on Tuesday. "The entire transport dept is working round the clock to ensure that much needed help reaches immediately," he tweeted earlier.

The applicants having valid and current public service vehicle (PSV) badges and driving licence are eligible for the scheme. The application process started on Monday will continue for fifteen days. The minister said he has directed the transport commissioner to find ways for accepting applications of para transit drivers having lifetime PSV badges not having chips, issued before 2010.

Some auto and taxi unions have raised the issue saying thousands of auto and taxi drivers having these old badges are not able to apply for the scheme. Gahlot said that the Sarathi software of the transport ministry has no data of such non-chip PSV badges.    He said that two extra helpline numbers have been started by the department to assist the drivers to fill their application forms.

