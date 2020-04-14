Delhi to fully implement lockdown, says Kejriwal; Authorities step up vigil after migrants defy restrictions in other cities

Delhi will fully implement the extended lockdown as it is very essential to contain the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted on Tuesday as 51 more cases and two deaths were reported in the national capital The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital increased to 1561, the highest after Maharashtra, and the death toll was 30, according to Delhi authorities. The number of containment zones in the city reached 55. Sources said an Army doctor was among those who tested positive for COVID-19. On Monday, the national capital had reported a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in a day with 356 testing positive, taking the tally to 1,510, while four people died of the disease within 24 hours. After hundreds of migrant workers gathered in Mumbai and Surat on Tuesday after extension of lockdown, Kejriwal, in a video message, appealed to the daily wagers from different states that they should not fall prey to rumours of bus arrangements being made to ferry them to their native places.

He assured them that the Delhi government has made arrangement of their food and accommodation. To ensure that such incidents do not take place in the national capital, Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev also directed police and district magistrates to not allow "any large gatherings" in the national capital. Earlier, welcoming Modi's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3, Kejriwal urged people to strictly adhere to the restrictions so that the city gets rid of coronavirus.

"Delhi will fully implement PM’s lockdown measures," he tweeted. Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said it is a matter of concern that cases of COVID-19 are increasing in the national capital.

"The lockdown is necessary. I am confident that we will succeed in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in Delhi," the chief minister said. Modi on Tuesday announced that the current lockdown will be extended till May 3. The initial 21-day lockdown was to end on April 14.

"If we strictly follow lockdown rules, I am very sure that we will get rid of COVID-19," he said. Kejriwal also said that he would visit some COVID-19 containment zones in the city on Wednesday to take stock of the situation. On efforts to strictly enforce the lockdown, Dev in his order said that "any gathering will not be allowed as curfew and lockdown are in force". "There is no question of large gatherings," he directed officers. A Delhi government official said orders have also been issued to the Delhi Transport Corporation and divisional commissioner to ensure that he lockdown is strictly followed.

Only buses placed at the disposal of the police and health department will operate and the rest will be confined to depots, the chief secretary said in his order. "Special Commissioners of Police, Joint CPs, DMs and SDMs have been asked to be on ground to monitor situation closely," the official said.

In an internal communication, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava said travel passes issued by the Delhi Police will continue to be valid till May 3 following the extension of the lockdown. "The police passes were issued with validity up to April 14. Since the lockdown has been extended, passes will remain valid up to May 3 and no separate order reviewing the passes is being issued," Shrivastava said. All guidelines, instructions and orders will continue to be valid till further orders, he stated. "The e-passes issued by the Delhi government shall be honoured by all police personnel on duty, if they are accompanied by the original message on mobile phone and identity proof of the person," he added. Meanwhile, over 200 cases were registered and 3,316 people detained in the national capital for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus, police said. A total of 132 cases have been registered against people for stepping out of their houses without wearing masks. Since March 24, as many as 80,557 people have been detained for violating orders under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act.

