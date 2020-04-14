Gehlot asks officials to work on 'war footing' to control COVID-19 spread

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday instructed officials to work "on a war footing" to prevent the spread of coronavirus and said the government will utilise all possible resources for control of the fatal disease in the state capital. It is noteworthy that of the 108 infected patients of coronavirus in the state as on Tuesday, 83 patients have been traced to different areas of Jaipur. The city's Ramganj area has the highest number of 67 infected patients. Holding a review meeting through video conferencing, Gehlot directed the officials that special attention should be given to the 13 areas from where most cases of coronavirus have been reported.

The chief minister said more places for quarantine should be identified. Chief Secretary D B Gupta said the curfew would have to be strictly enforced as the cases have increased in Jaipur. Besides, the system of distribution of ration and food items will be strengthened.

Principal Government Secretary (Energy) Ajitabh Sharma, who is a nodal officer for Jaipur, said there are 13 blocks of the walled city in which 321 positive cases have been reported. Intensive sampling is being done in these areas with complete promptness, he said, adding that these areas have been sealed and dry ration material is being distributed through e-rickshaws. While reviewing the distribution of ration and food items in the state, the chief minister said there was no shortage of essential commodities for the migrant labourers stranded in the state.

He directed that the distribution of ex-gratia amount to the poor, rickshaw pullers, daily wage laborers and helpless people should be ensured..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.