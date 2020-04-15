Lockdown: Man held for selling beer at pharmacy in Nagpur

With liquor stores and bars downing their shutters amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a man in Maharashtra's Nagpur city resorted to selling beer at a pharmacy, police said on Wednesday. The police on Tuesday arrested Nishant alias Bunty Pramod Gupta (36) for allegedly selling beer at a pharmacy in the Ganeshpeth area, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the pharmacy at around 8 pm on Tuesday and found beer bottles stored in boxes of mineral water, he said. The police seized 80 bottles of beer and arrested Gupta, a resident of Dosar Bhavan Chowk, he said, adding that another accused managed to flee during the raid.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.