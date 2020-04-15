Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: Man held for selling beer at pharmacy in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-04-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 13:04 IST
Lockdown: Man held for selling beer at pharmacy in Nagpur

With liquor stores and bars downing their shutters amid the COVID-19 lockdown, a man in Maharashtra's Nagpur city resorted to selling beer at a pharmacy, police said on Wednesday. The police on Tuesday arrested Nishant alias Bunty Pramod Gupta (36) for allegedly selling beer at a pharmacy in the Ganeshpeth area, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the pharmacy at around 8 pm on Tuesday and found beer bottles stored in boxes of mineral water, he said. The police seized 80 bottles of beer and arrested Gupta, a resident of Dosar Bhavan Chowk, he said, adding that another accused managed to flee during the raid.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition Act, the official said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 release time, Saitama continues as protagonist, What more we know

Secretary Pompeo thanks Ethiopian Airlines for providing flights to Americans

Indoco sends 11 lakh Paracetamol pills to Britain to battle COVID-19

Tata Sky and Airtel DTH operators agree to air Swayam Prabha DTH channels

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Organisations are using Advantage Club app to keep their employees safe from COVID-19

New Delhi India April 15 ANINewsVoir Organisations around the world are facing a unique challenge, which is to ensure safety and wellbeing of the employees, both physical and psychological. Over 250 leading companies such as Concentrix, EY,...

BIGO Ads starts its mobile advertising business in India

NEW DELHI, April 15, 2020 PRNewswire -- BIGO Ads, a part of BIGO Technology, which has an average of 350 million monthly active users across its platforms, is launching its mobile advertising solutions in India. BIGO Ads, from BIGO Technolo...

Selena Gomez sues gaming company for using her name, image without approval

Pop star Selena Gomez has filed a USD 10 million lawsuit against a mobile gaming company for allegedly creating a character based on her personality. In the lawsuit against the software and technology firm which created the app&#160;Clothes...

Paytm General Insurance Ltd names Vineet Arora as MD, CEO

Digital payments major Paytm on Wednesday said it has named Vineet Arora as the managing director and chief executive officer of Paytm General Insurance Ltd. The appointment, which is subject to regulatory approvals, is a step for Paytm to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020